Alec Baldwin Reveals Wife Hilaria Would ‘Divorce’ Him If He Ran For Office

Alec Baldwin has never been shy about expressing his political views, yet the vocal Democrat insists voters will never see his name on a ballot.

Appearing on this week’s edition of the “Literally! with Rob Lowe” podcast, the former “30 Rock” star revealed the compelling reason why he has no plans to enter politics.

“My wife said she would divorce me if I ran for office,” the father of five — including a newborn son that Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcomed last week — told host Rob Lowe.

However, that’s not to say he hasn’t considered it, confessing he mulled over running for governor of New York. However, he also admitted he doesn’t hold most politicians in high regard.

“None of them are losing sleep over anything other than their political power and their fundraising,” he said.

Baldwin, 63, also slammed politicians for using “public office as a means of completing themselves.”