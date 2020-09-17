Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper Livestream With Fans Before Release Of New Single ‘Holy’

After much teasing on social media, Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper’s new song “Holy” dropped.

“New era. New single. It’s begins,” Bieber teased earlier in the week.

Chance the Rapper also shared an early preview on his Instagram.

“WAP” director Colin Tilley was also behind “Holy”.

The Canadian singer has been speaking about a “new era” frequently, even with his manager Scooter Braun using the hashtag #NewEraBegins.

Before the release of the song, Bieber and Chance held a livestream event with their fans where they started by rapping songs from Eminem and Tupac.

“I feel so blessed, for real,” Bieber said.

During the chat, Bieber revealed how he sent the song to Chance and he was “in pretty quickly.”

The two also gave shoutouts to Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Destiny.

Both artists also announced they are working on their own new albums.

“Some of the best music I have ever made,” Bieber said, while Chance compared Bieber’s new album to Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall.