Coco Rocha Takes A Swim During Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Coco Rocha closed out Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week show with a splash.

After moving the show to his Connecticut estate, Siriano hosted a socially distanced fashion show outside where the models strutted over the lawn and boardwalks placed above the pool in SJP stilettos.

“I wanted to do things that are really special and textural and visually impactful. Hopefully everybody will escape for 20 minutes and feel a little bit like they’re in another place,” Siriano told WWD.

And he certainly got everyone’s mind off of reality when the Canadian model took a dip in her massive red gown to end the show.

Rocha, who is pregnant with her third child, waded into the pool and splashed around before needing help out from an assistant due to the weight of the red dress.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Rocha shared some shots on social media before she was soaked.

Siriano also told the publication how Sarah Jessica Parker came to the rescue after all his shoes got stuck in Italy.

He recalled, “She just opened her store next to my store. I looked in the window and I thought, ‘there are some cool shoes in there.’ So I said, ‘let me reach out.’ Sarah said, ‘I’ll be there.’ It was amazing. We had such a fun little day yesterday; we did all the little pairings. The shoes go with the collection so perfectly, the colours — it’s kind of crazy. Every piece is perfect — it’s hilarious. I said, ‘Sarah, how did this happen?'”