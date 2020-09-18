Dua Lipa And James Corden Sing About The ‘New Rules’ For COVID Dating In Hilarious Parody Video

Dua Lipa is putting a relatable new spin on her tracks “Don’t Start Now” and “New Rules” with the help from James Corden.

The pair sing about what it’s like to date during the coronavirus pandemic in a hilarious new “Late Late Show” segment.

Kicking off with “Don’t Start Now”, Corden sings: “People texing exes sex pics from the basement at their moms,” as they reference getting a little flirty on Zoom and having to wax for the first time in months when you finally get to meet one another.

Lyrics include, “Wear a mask / Wash your hands / It’s not like you have / Other plans.”

Tonight on the @latelateshow ✨ @JKCorden and I are performing our “New Rules For Covid Dating” banger. v insightful and 100% works. Don’t miss!! 🦠‼️ pic.twitter.com/z4H1Gg89OT — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) September 18, 2020

They then move on to “New Rules” for dating, with Lipa singing: “One: There’s a new third base / It’s when you get to see their lower face,” encouraging viewers to “grab your Lysol” before heading out.

See more in the clip above.