Jane Fonda Reveals She Once Went Skinny-Dipping With Michael Jackson: ‘Put That In Your Pipe And Smoke It’

Jane Fonda discussed her interesting encounter with Kim Kardashian, the time she went skinny-dipping with Michael Jackson, and more on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Speaking about her friendship with the late Jackson, Fonda said she knew him “around the time he made Bad, and “it was before Thriller.” “Thriller” was actually released in 1982, while “Bad” dropped in 1987.

The 82-year-old added that the pop star spent a week living with her while she filmed “On Golden Pond”, which came out in 1981.

“I found him touching, a very interesting character,” Fonda said. “I knew him pretty well.”

“I skinny-dipped with him, how about that?” she added. “Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

As Andy Cohen then quizzed Fonda on all the celebs she’d met, she said she’d bumped into Kardashian as they share the same manicurist, calling her “just one of the gals.”

Fonda said she was once kneeling on the floor with Gladys Knight at a Clive Davis pre-Grammy party, before she “turned around to get up and right in my face was this shape,” showing viewers an hourglass shape with her hands.

“I thought, That is the most amazing behind I have ever seen. And of course, it was Kim Kardashian.’

“And so I told her, ‘I’ve just been staring at your behind and it’s beautiful.'” Kardashian told her that was “very sweet.”

Cohen also asked Fonda whether she would ever be a guest on Megyn Kelly’s self-produced podcast after that awkward 2017 “Today” interview.

The actress insisted, “Sure.”