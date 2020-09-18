Billie Eilish Calls Out People Partying During The Pandemic: ‘I Haven’t Hugged My Best Friends In Six Months’

Billie Eilish doesn’t get why some people aren’t taking the coronavirus seriously.

In a video post on her Instagram Story, the “Bad Guy” singer called out people partying in large groups during the pandemic, despite public health advice.

“Funny how I haven’t hugged my best friends in six months and y’all are out here partying,” she said, with a video filter highlighting her lips.

Billie Eilish CALLS OUT INFLUENCERS Going To Parties. She says she hasn’t hugged her best friends in 6 months. Senior Celebrity Correspondent Cindy Barrett says “Someone please translate this for numbskull influencers who don’t understand.” What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/BVOERgNL60 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) September 15, 2020

Letting the filter go away, Eilish added, “Funny.”

In a recent interview, Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas said that her next album won’t be released until the singer can safely go back on tour.

“Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record, I’m working on my own album, too,” he said. “I haven’t suffered at all because of my setup. Billie and I can work one on one, and I’m working remotely with other artists who FaceTime me and ask if I want to work on a song.”

He continued, “Billie’s album, and my album, they won’t be a bummer COVID record. I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.”