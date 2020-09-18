Donna Summer’s ‘Hot Stuff’ Gets A Whole New Sound With Kygo Remix

You haven’t heard “Hot Stuff” like this before.

The Donna Summer disco classic just got a whole new sound, thanks to a remix from DJ-producer Kygo.

In his new take on the song, Kygo gives Summer’s ionic vocals a fresh, modern, EDM beat.

“Donna Summer is one of my favourite artists of all time. Her catalogue of music is brilliant and her vocals are unmatched,” Kygo said in a statement. “I am honoured and humbled to get to work on an iconic track like ‘Hot Stuff’. This has always been one of those songs that instantly puts me in a good mood and I hope that this version can continue to bring joy and happiness to people who want to celebrate the legendary Donna Summer.”

The release is accompanied by a music video featuring “Outer Banks” stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

Summer’s original hit was released as the lead single from her 1979 album Bad Girls. “Hot Stuff” would reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the second of Summer’s four tracks to do so.

In 2018, Erick Ibiza and Ralphi Rosario’s remix titled “Hot Stuff 2018” became a No. 1 hit on the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart.

Kygo has previously produced remixes of Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” and Whitney Houston’s previously obscure cover of “Higher Love”.