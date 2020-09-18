A Farmer Goes To War With Big Oil In ‘The Devil Has A Name’ Trailer

It’s David vs. Goliath.

On Friday, the trailer for the new true-life drama “The Devil Has a Name” starring David Strathairn and Kate Bosworth debuted.

“Widowed, broke and adrift, farmer Fred Stern (Strathairn) finds a new purpose in life when he learns that a multi-national oil company has been polluting his water,” the official description reads.

“But as his crusade against the powers that be spills out of the courtroom and into his personal life, Fred must find a way to avoid the ruin of his farm, his family and his dreams. Inspired by bizarre, true events, ‘The Devil Has a Name’ pulls back the curtain on the culture of greed that poisons Corporate America, from sea to polluted sea.”

Directed by Edward James Olmos, the film also stars Katie Aselton, Haley Joel Osment, Alfred Molina, and Martin Sheen.

“The Devil Has a Name” is set for release in theatres and on demand October 16.