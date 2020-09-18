The Queen Strips Harvey Weinstein Of His Honorary CBE

The Queen has stripped Harvey Weinstein of the honorary CBE he was awarded back in 2004.

The U.K.’s official public record Gazette states: “The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.”

A CBE is the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, followed by OBE and MBE. It is awarded to someone for making a great impact in their line of work.

The disgraced producer is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault at a prison in upstate New York.

The guidance for honours recipients claims they are “expected to be, and remain, good citizens and role models” and can be withdrawn for a variety of reasons.

The U.K. government confirms, “This might include being found guilty of a criminal offence, behaviour which results in censure by a regulatory or a professional body, or any other behaviour that is deemed to bring the honours system into disrepute.”

Weinstein and his brother Bob co-produced the 1998 film “Shakespeare in Love”, which saw Judi Dench win Best Supporting Actress for playing Queen Elizabeth I.

The film won six other Oscars at the 1999 ceremony.