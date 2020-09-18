Alicia Keys Slams Climate-Change Deniers As ‘People Who Are Totally F**king Out Of Their Mind’

Alicia Keys has no time for climate-change denial.

In a new interview with the Guardian, the musician looks back on some of her most important songs, including the 2016 single “Kill Your Mama”, which was all about the climate crisis.

“We’re literally killing our mother,” Keys explains the track. “Real people do know that something’s going on. People who are totally f**king out of their mind and don’t even have a single bit of common sense in their body and do not care at all about the human race in any way? They are extremely in denial. It’s likely all money-driven anyway, so for them, who gives a s**t? The whole world can explode because they’re going to be rich.”

She also calls out “certain American leaders” for failing to act responsibly on the issue: “So many other countries are aware and are really taking proper steps to try to reverse it.”

Keys also looks back on perhaps her most iconic single with Jay-Z, “Empire State of Mind”, and its followup, “Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down”.

“The record exploded,” she says of the original. “Jay and I couldn’t put out any new records – ‘Empire’ was a monster beast and it was taking up all the room. We just had to wait. But then I was like, ‘Man, I have to perform this song, and Jay can’t come out every time. What are we going to do?’”

Talking about her single from this year “Underdog”, Keys describes how the song relates to her own experience dreaming of a better life when she was growing up.

“I am that person,” she says. “The one that wasn’t supposed to make it out of Hell’s Kitchen, who was supposed to end up being a prostitute, a young mother at 16 years old, or addicted to drugs. I am the one who was supposed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and got injured or killed. And what the f**k is a dream? A dream is a luxury, if you have to pay all these bills and put food on the table for your kids. That is why I understand so much about what it means to have the strength to follow your own path. All the songs I’ve ever written that have been considered empowering or uplifting, I’ve written them at my lowest point, because I needed to remind myself: Don’t forget that.”