Jon Bon Jovi And Jennifer Nettles Team Up For New Version Of Coronavirus-Inspired Track ‘Do What You Can’

By Becca Longmire.

Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles have teamed up again for a new rendition of the catchy, relatable track “Do What You Can”.

Bon Jovi and Nettles, who previously teamed up for “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” 14 years ago, sing about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people pulling together as best they can, and the struggles of being in isolation.

“When you can’t do what you do / You do what you can / This ain’t my prayer, it’s just a thought I’m wanting to send,” lyrics include.

“Round here we bend but don’t break / Down here, we all understand / When you can’t do what you do / You do what you can…”

They also shared a music video to accompany the release, showing essential workers throughout the pandemic, as well as the deserted New York streets.

Bon Jovi spoke about the collaboration on the “Bobby Bones Show”, saying how this was a lyric that “everybody on the planet knows” because of the current situation and “we’re living it together.”

He also said “anyone anywhere” could write a verse for the song.

Nettles posted about the collab on Twitter, as well:

“Do What You Can” is set to appear on Bon Jovi’s 2020 record, due to be released October 2.

