Jon Bon Jovi And Jennifer Nettles Team Up For New Version Of Coronavirus-Inspired Track ‘Do What You Can’

Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles have teamed up again for a new rendition of the catchy, relatable track “Do What You Can”.

Bon Jovi and Nettles, who previously teamed up for “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” 14 years ago, sing about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people pulling together as best they can, and the struggles of being in isolation.

“When you can’t do what you do / You do what you can / This ain’t my prayer, it’s just a thought I’m wanting to send,” lyrics include.

“Round here we bend but don’t break / Down here, we all understand / When you can’t do what you do / You do what you can…”

They also shared a music video to accompany the release, showing essential workers throughout the pandemic, as well as the deserted New York streets.

“Do What You Can,” my duet with @BonJovi is OUT NOW! I hope you love this song, especially its poignant message. Download and stream it where ever it is you consume music! https://t.co/9kszOO9kRn pic.twitter.com/X38hL6VLxy — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) September 18, 2020

When you can't do what you do… you do what you can. pic.twitter.com/omzwuGM9rL — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) September 12, 2020

Bon Jovi spoke about the collaboration on the “Bobby Bones Show”, saying how this was a lyric that “everybody on the planet knows” because of the current situation and “we’re living it together.”

He also said “anyone anywhere” could write a verse for the song.

Nettles posted about the collab on Twitter, as well:

More importantly, I have loved hearing YOUR stories of how now THIS song has been the soundtrack to YOUR lives.

To be able to say I’ve recorded with @BonJovi once is really cool… to say we’ve done it again… well, I can say magical lightening can strike TWICE! ⚡ — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) September 17, 2020

“Do What You Can” is set to appear on Bon Jovi’s 2020 record, due to be released October 2.