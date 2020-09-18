‘Welcome Back’: Toronto Pop Phenom Ali Gatie Unveils New Collab With Alessia Cara

At just 23, Toronto singer Ali Gatie has made a name for himself in the Canadian pop scene, and on Friday he unveiled his breezy new single “Welcome Back”.

Gatie enlisted another Canadian pop phenom — Alessia Cara — for the new single and described it as “an optimistic sign of things returning to normalcy as we navigate through a global pandemic.”

“I’ve been keeping doors unlocked just hoping you would walk back in,” Gatie sings atop guitar reverb, with Cara’s soulful voice joining in to repeat the lyrics before their vocals meld together: “Feels like you were never gone; I’m glad you’re back / If it doesn’t last, at least we had that time that we had.”

“Welcome Back” hints at what fans can expect on Gatie’s first full-length album.

Last year, the Iraq-born, Mississauga-raised Gatie discussed why Toronto has become an epicentre of pop music within the past few years.

“Ten to 15 years ago, that kind of music wasn’t what it is now. It wasn’t as respected, musically. But, now, we have artists like Drake and the Weeknd come out of Canada and put us out there. Now, Canada is like a hub for music creation – we have amazing producers, songwriters, artists, and so on,” he told Bandwagon.

“So, those artists are kind of like the examples for all the other up-and-coming artists to be. It’s a great place to be from – it’s so multicultural,” he continued. “And maybe that’s why some of my music connects globally, because Toronto is like one of the most multicultural cities I’ve ever been in.”