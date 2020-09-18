‘Fame’ Superfan Mariah Carey Drops Stunning Cover Of One Of Her Favourite Songs, ‘Out Here On My Own’

By Becca Longmire.

“Fame” superfan Mariah Carey released a stunning cover of “Out Here on My Own” from the musical Friday.

Carey said she got the track “from the depths of the vault,” after releasing a sneak peek of her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which is set to be released September 29.

Carey tweeted an excerpt from her book: “The fact that I believed I could become a successful artist is one of my greatest strengths.

“Around the same time, my mother entered me in a talent competition in the city, and I sang one of my favourite songs, ‘Out Here on My Own’, by Irene Cara.

“I felt ‘Out Here on My Own’ described my entire life, and I loved singing that way — singing to reveal a piece of my soul. And I won doing it. At that age. I lived for the movie ‘Fame’, and Irene Cara was everything to me.”

Carey is also set to release her new compilation album The Rarities on October 2.

