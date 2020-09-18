‘Fame’ Superfan Mariah Carey Drops Stunning Cover Of One Of Her Favourite Songs, ‘Out Here On My Own’

“Fame” superfan Mariah Carey released a stunning cover of “Out Here on My Own” from the musical Friday.

Carey said she got the track “from the depths of the vault,” after releasing a sneak peek of her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which is set to be released September 29.

From the depths of the vault… Stream now!!! https://t.co/mchwxxwr3k 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/vwiLuzmSoA — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 18, 2020

RELATED: Mariah Carey Honours Female Tennis Stars In ‘Save The Day’ Music Video

Carey tweeted an excerpt from her book: “The fact that I believed I could become a successful artist is one of my greatest strengths.

“Around the same time, my mother entered me in a talent competition in the city, and I sang one of my favourite songs, ‘Out Here on My Own’, by Irene Cara.

“I felt ‘Out Here on My Own’ described my entire life, and I loved singing that way — singing to reveal a piece of my soul. And I won doing it. At that age. I lived for the movie ‘Fame’, and Irene Cara was everything to me.”

RELATED: Tina Fey Puts Mariah Carey’s ‘Mean Girls’ Fandom To The Test

Excited to share a small glimpse of a chapter from my memoir #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey. Coincidentally, it wasn't until after I had written about "Out Here On My Own" in the book, that I found it in the vault while making The Rarities. Totally meant to be!! ❤️🦋 pic.twitter.com/BaVNTUUYKo — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 16, 2020

Carey is also set to release her new compilation album The Rarities on October 2.