Martha Stewart Has Been Getting Through Quarantine, Thanks To CBD Gummies

Martha Stewart has found the perfect thing to help her take the edge off.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the home lifestyle icon reveals the secret to getting through quarantine life has been CBD gummies.

“It depends on who you are,” Stewart says when the journalist asks how many to take. “I pop 20 of them and just feel OK but some of my friends do two and feel high, I don’t know why. It’s not high like a marijuana high. It’s a CBD high, like, relaxed.”

Stewart recently got into the business of producing the hemp-derived compound, also called cannabidiol, with a Canadian company called Canopy Growth for her own Martha Stewart-branded CBD products.

“The thing that really helps me are the oil drops that I have at night, before bed,” she says. “I just put a couple droppers of the blood orange or Meyer lemon under my tongue.”

She adds, “I haven’t been to the dermatologist, but my skin looks really good, and I think that has to do with CBD.”

The 79-year-old also reveals she was introduced to the positive effects of cannabis, thanks to her friend Snoop Dogg at the 2015 Roast of Justin Bieber.

“We sat next to each other for seven hours,” Stewart recalls. “Snoop must have smoked 10 giant fat blunts, and I inhaled all that smoke. I felt really good.

“A contact high, that’s what they call it. I had to fly that night, my family was in Saint Barth for Christmas vacation. I don’t remember going on the plane. I don’t remember doing anything. I didn’t remember my performance on the roast, but it was very successful.”