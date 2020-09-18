Jon Hamm Adopts Rescue Dog Who Was Returned By Owners For Having Too Much ‘Puppy Energy’

Jon Hamm loves puppy energy.

This week, the non-profit organization I Stand With My Pack shared on their Instagram account that “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm has adopted a new puppy, Splash.

As the post explains, the dog was returned to a shelter twice “because of his puppy energy.”

Thankfully, Splash has found a loving new home with Hamm.

“He lives a fairy-tale life now,” the post reads.

ISWMP previously shared video of Splash, showing off his puppy energy back in July.

Hamm has been a longtime advocate for rescue dog adoption, telling People in 2015 that adopting a rescue “changed my life in such a positive way.”