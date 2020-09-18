Jon Hamm Adopts Rescue Dog Who Was Returned By Owners For Having Too Much ‘Puppy Energy’

Jon Hamm loves puppy energy.
This week, the non-profit organization I Stand With My Pack shared on their Instagram account that “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm has adopted a new puppy, Splash.
As the post explains, the dog was returned to a shelter twice “because of his puppy energy.”
He was returned twice at the shelter because of his puppy energy. We rescued him and found him the best home. He lives a fairy tale life now.🦋 Happy adoption Splash. 🤍 We are over the moon for you. Huge thanks to @ekleinjohns and @juliayuryev for opening their family homes to foster Splash. We are forever grateful. 🖤 Fostering saves lives! #istandwithmypack #secondchances
Thankfully, Splash has found a loving new home with Hamm.
“He lives a fairy-tale life now,” the post reads.
ISWMP previously shared video of Splash, showing off his puppy energy back in July.
Welcome home Splash🖤🦋 Posted @withregram • @rita_earl_blackwell CUTEST FREEDOM WALK EVER. Peace out ✌🏼!! Little boy ‘Splash’ is ridiculously adorable. 4 Months old and 26lbs of puppy energy and love. SWIPE. When his list of adopters didn’t show, @istandwithmypack did!!! *Rescued today and never overlooked again. Thank you @lancasteranimalslaco for taking care of him! @brandysheart thanks for the lift! #seenequalssaved #yourecomingwithme #istandwithmypack
Hamm has been a longtime advocate for rescue dog adoption, telling People in 2015 that adopting a rescue “changed my life in such a positive way.”