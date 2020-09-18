‘Selling Sunset”s Christine Quinn Covers Maxim Australia

Christine Quinn claims the October cover of Maxim Australia.

The “Selling Sunset” star wows in the new issue of the mag in a leather bodysuit from Julian Mendez Couture.

Quinn shared her cover on Instagram, captioning the shot with a message of self-love.

“This is what a CEO looks like. Disagree? It’s time to change the narrative,” she wrote. “To be a professional, you don’t need to adhere to what other people think is ‘appropriate.’ When others tell you to ‘cover-up,’ or dress a ‘certain way’ it’s because they’re terrified of your power. Don’t let them limit your greatness.”

She added, “Update your whoredrobe accordingly and be a CE-Hoe. See you at the water cooler, bitches.”

Quinn also shared a look inside her magazine shoot, revealing being on the cover is a “dream.”

“Confidence is the main component to being sexy,” Quinn explained in the interview. “Be comfortable in your own skin. As long as you feel good, it doesn’t actually matter what you are wearing.”

She added, “In five years I see myself being the CE-HOE of my own company, aboard my mega yacht and in every major magazine publication,” she explained. “I want to run my companies while travelling the world. All things fashion and beauty are in the works.”

Season two of “Selling Sunset” is now streaming on Netflix.