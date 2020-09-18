Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Unveil New Music Video For Acoustic Version Of ‘Happy Anywhere’

Days after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed their hit duet “Happy Anywhere” at the ACM Awards, the couple is now sharing a brand-new music video for a stripped-down acoustic version.

In the video, Shelton strums along on an acoustic guitar and launches into the first verse. A smiling Stefani stands next to him before chiming in, joining her voice with his to showcase their sweet harmonies.

“Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere,'” Shelton said of the new track in a statement reports CMT.

“We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around,” he added. “That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year.”

Meanwhile, check out the couple’s video for the original version of “Happy Anywhere”, released back in July: