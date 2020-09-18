‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ To Return For Star-Studded Season 2: ‘I Am So Happy To Be Back’

Kelly Clarkson’s much-loved talk show is coming back for a second season.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” will be returning Monday, Sept. 21 with a star-studded Music Week, featuring interviews and performances from the likes of Common, John Legend, Little Big Town, Machine Gun Kelly, Sabrina Carpenter, Josh Groban, DJ Khaled, Neil Patrick Harris, Queen Latifah, Usher and more.

Clarkson gave the following statement on the new season: “The last time I was on this stage it was over six months ago. A lot has changed. The pandemic has tested us all, but from day one I said this show would be about connection – and not even 2020 is going to change that.”

“I am so happy to be back at our home studio at Universal with my band, our crew and our new virtual house seats filled with people from all over the country,” the statement continued.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Tells Jimmy Fallon The Hilarious Way She Learned She Won An Emmy

“Music has always been my outlet to help me through difficult times, so our season 2 premiere week is dedicated to honouring the incredible power of music and the way it heals us and brings us together. We are going to continue to have important conversations with change-makers. We will continue to elevate underserved voices. We will continue to shine the spotlight on inspiring stories. It will be a season of uplifting and unforgettable moments that I can’t wait to experience with you.”

Star-studded surprises and new signature show segments, including #BackToBusiness, #BeTheDifference and #PandemicPivot, will make their debut throughout the month.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Marks 18th Anniversary Of ‘American Idol’ Win: ‘It Changed My Life’

#BeTheDifference features everyday Black Americans who are making a positive difference in their communities in innovative ways, while #BacktoBusiness is a season-long signature segment celebrating small businesses from coast to coast that are finding creative ways to keep going despite economic hardships.

#PandemicPivot, on the other hand, features Americans who have pressed the reset button on their lives during the pandemic and are now flourishing.

Plus, Clarkson is set to cover the likes of Harry Styles, Demi Lovato, Chris Stapleton and many more during her beloved “Kellyoke” segment.