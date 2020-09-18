Jessica Simpson Calls Getting Sober ‘The Best Thing I Have Ever Done’

Jessica Simpson has a lot to celebrate.

During the Home Shopping Network debut for her fashion line’s fall collection on Thursday, the singer, 40, got real about being sober for three years.

While admitting that quarantining with three children, Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 1, has been “crazy,” she and husband Eric Johnson are “dealing with it just fine.”

Simpson also credits her hubby for getting the kids through the hard parts of school, “Eric does the math part because that’s not my specialty and I’m better with the English part.”

But one thing she is celebrating through the crazy year is being sober for three years.

“It is the best thing I have ever done in my life,” Simpson explained during her HSN appearance. “I am very proud of it.”

Simpson previously opened up about her sobriety in her tell-all memoir Open Book.