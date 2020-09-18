Salma Hayek Recreates 1999 Swimsuit Shot

Salma Hayek has hardly aged a day over the past 20 years.

The “Frida” actress posted two photos this week, one from a photoshoot in 1999 and another from 2020.

“This photo is from a European bathing suit campaign I did for H&M in 1999,” Hayek captioned the first photos of her in a brown bikini.

Hayek then followed it up with a poolside recreation. She wrote, “2020: More than 20 years after my last post. Ready for the weekend! Have a great #Friday!”

Hayek celebrated her 54th birthday earlier this month with more swimsuit pics, including gorgeous black and yellow one-pieces.