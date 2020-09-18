David Harbour Teases Hopper’s ‘Gandalf Resurrection’ In Season 4 Of ‘Stranger Things’

When “Stranger Things” returns with its fourth season, David Harbour is teasing that his character may not be exactly as fans remember him.

In an interview with Total Film, Harbour shared some hints about Sheriff Jim Hopper, revealing he’ll experience a resurrection that he compares with what happened in “Lord of the Rings” when Gandalf the Grey is killed in battle only to return as Gandalf the White.

“I knew. We knew. We had talked about it,” Harbour admits with a laugh when asked if he knew his presumed-dead character would be returning.

“I just wanted to preserve the fantasy for everyone. And it’s such a weird position that we’re in now with so much media, that everybody wants to talk to you about it,” he added.

“I’m very close to the Duffer brothers, and I know where the story’s going, and I’ve known from the get-go,” Harbour confirmed. “And I think that’s been the great thing about this story. In terms of ‘Stranger Things’, you’ll be able to look back at season one and see a lot of things that happen further down the line that relate to that.”

In fact, Harbour — who recently wed British singer Lily Allen — explained that he and series creators the Duffer brothers have been discussing this plot twist since season one.

“We were always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection — Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White,” he said. “It’s the idea of the resurrection of the character. And mythologically, Hopper, in a sense, had to change. I mean, you couldn’t go on the way he was going on. He has to resurrect in some way. So it was a great opportunity to do that. So we’ll see a very different guy going forwards. The same guy but in a different vein. It’s a very cool thing to be able to play.”

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” is expected to debut sometime in 2021.