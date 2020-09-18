Mira Sorvino Wants Disney To Make A ‘Romy And Michele’ Sequel

Mira Sorvino has some big ideas for a “Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion” sequel.

During a virtual interview after accepting the 2020 Television Humanitarian Award, the actress, 52, revealed she’s just waiting for Disney to give the go-ahead.

“It’s not in my hands. It’s up to Disney,” she said. “I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it.”

And according to Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow is down to reprise her iconic role.

“I know that Lisa and that [screenwriter] Robin Schiff is interested in it,” she said. “Maybe Alan [Cumming] is interested in it. I heard that maybe Janeane [Garofalo] is interested in it.”

But despite it all, Sorvino is just looking for an excuse to work with Kudrow again. “I love Lisa and I would do anything just to work with her again in any capacity,” she added.

Meanwhile, while we wait for a sequel, Sorvino revealed she’ll focus on running for office.

“I want to affect change. I like to advocate,” she explained. “I like to influence legislative change, and I have helped pass more than 10 laws… The fact that some of those were #MeToo laws, I feel like I turned my trauma into some sort of progress, which I feel good about… But I’m not very interested in power. I’m just interested in change.”

“Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion” first debuted in 1997.