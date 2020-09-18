The Canadian Jewellery Brand That Had Become A Celebrity Favourite

When a celeb-approved jewellery is Canadian and affordable, it’s a win-win.

Canadian designers have been making waves in Hollywood for a while now, but Mejuri has quickly become a fan-favourite among the biggest names in entertainment, creating fine jewellery for the every day.

The popular jewellery start-up was nominated for two Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards just last year, and celebrities can’t seem to get enough! Mejuri may be Toronto-based, but it has gained a strong global following, with their delicate designs, affordable prices and direct to consumer approach.

Plus, all the pieces are ethically sourced.

Some of these items include the Organic Pearl Hoops which have been seen on the likes of Oprah and the Hadid sisters or the Bold Link Chain Necklace that Selena Gomez recently wore earlier this year for a Genius interview.

Here’s a look at some of the celebrities that have been rocking Mejuri.

James Devaney/GC Images

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images