ACM President Addresses Entertainer Of The Year Tie: ‘We Were As Shocked’

Turns out, Academy Of Country Music president Damon Whiteside was just as “shocked” as we were following Wednesday’s ACM Awards.

In case you missed it, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett both walked away with Entertainer Of The Year trophies, making the tie the first-ever in the award show’s 55-year history.

Following the shocking moment, Whiteside explained what really went down.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Gives A Special Shout-Out To Her Husband And Kids After Forgetting To Mention Them In Her ACM Awards Acceptance Speech

“We were as shocked as Keith Urban when we heard the results of the tie,” he told Billboard. “We have an independent third party accounting firm that tabulates our results based on nearly 5,000 voting members of the Academy. Our awards policy is that in the event of tie both artists receive trophies. While the odds are highly unlikely for a tie, it has happened in the past in other ACM [radio] award categories and with other awards shows.”

And both Underwood and Rhett got the exact same amount of votes.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood And Thomas Rhett Tie For Entertainer Of The Year At 2020 ACM Awards

“Both of this year’s winners are so worthy, and we are thrilled that Thomas Rhett won his first entertainer of the year. Carrie Underwood’s record-breaking third win in that category, is much deserved,” Whiteside continued. “This certainly was an exciting cap off to an unprecedented year, and we are proud to have created a spectacular, historical show from three iconic Nashville music venues, for the fans.”

Underwood also walked away with the Female Vocalist trophy, while Rhett took home the Video Of The Year award for his “Remember You Young” track.