Pussycat Dolls Singer Carmit Bachar Gets Candid On Retreat Magazine Cover

The Pussycat Dolls singer Carmit Bachar is gracing the cover of Retreat Magazine‘s September issue.

Bachar was “very open” and “candid” during her interview, about coming to terms with the Dolls’ tour being postponed until 2021.

Photo: Filbert Kung — Retreat

She also revealed that she came down with “debilitating ‘Tinnitus‘” which brought her to rock bottom. Throughout the chat, Bachar told of how she pulled herself through by using self-reflection and alternative medicines.

“We will be fine. We will make it to the other side. But we need each other to do it and we need to know we aren’t alone,” she said of her journey.

Photo: Filbert Kung — Retreat

She opened up further about this pivotal moment, during the global pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement: “It forced us to change the definition of who we thought we were. It is never easy. It is never fun. It’s our metamorphosis.”

The September issue of Retreat Magazine is out Sept. 19.