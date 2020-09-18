Maya Rudolph Wins Her First-Ever Emmy For Role In Animated Netflix Hit ‘Big Mouth’

Maya Rudolph’s fans have long believed the multitalented “SNL” alum has been deserving of an Emmy Award and now she finally has one.

On Thursday, the “Bridesmaids” star was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress on Netflix’s animated comedy “Big Mouth”.

The Television Academy accepted the award on her behalf, although she later issued an excited response via social media.

“I WON AN EMMY!” she wrote on her Instagram Story, accompanying a selfie.

Maya Rudolph/Instagram

She later shared a video, in which she mouths along as a child’s voice (likely one of her children) can be heard saying, “Thank you Television Academy for letting me win this Emmy. I am so grateful because I never won an Emmy before. It’s a very wonderful feeling. I think that it would be better if I won more.”

📱 | Maya Rudolph saying thanks for her Emmy via Instagram Stories! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iZiciceSvL — Maya Rudolph Central (@mayarudolphcom) September 18, 2020

In fact, Rudolph racked up an impressive three Emmy nominations this year, including her guest-starring role in “The Good Place”, along with her impersonation of Kamala Harris on “SNL”. Viewers will see a lot more of the actress portraying the U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee when the show returns to Global with its hilarious new season next month.

Following the award presentation, “Big Mouth” co-creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg were among those to tweet their congratulations to Rudolph.

Congratulations to your Hormone Monstress and mine, the one and only @MayaRudolph!!! pic.twitter.com/ychiE4aFiv — Andrew Goldberg (@BigMouthAndrew) September 18, 2020