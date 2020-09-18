Kanye West Pledges To Help Taylor Swift ‘Get Her Masters Back’ From Scooter Braun

2020 has just revealed yet another unexpected plot twist.

Kanye West stunned fans on Friday by promising to help Taylor Swift regain the rights to her master recordings.

Swift has been embroiled in a lengthy battle with artist manager Scooter Braun and her former label, Big Machine Records, who control the master rights to her first six albums. Big Machine Records

In an unforeseen turn of events, West took to Twitter to declare his intentions to put an end to the dispute, despite his long-running feud with Swift.

I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

The rapper told fans that he will “personally see to it” that Swift gets her masters back, adding that Braun is “a close friend” of his.

The tweet was part of a series of messages in which Kim Kardashian’s husband revealed his intentions to change the way that the music industry treats artists.

WE’RE GOING TO MOVE THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY INTO THE 21ST CENTURY — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS 🤣 JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

Earlier this week, West said that he would no longer be releasing new music until he finishes his current contract with Sony Universal.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Grammy-winner then asked “to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony” before dubbing himself “the new Moses.”