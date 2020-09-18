Billy Porter Reflects On Iconic Oscars Outfit: ‘I Don’t Get Why Men Only Get To Wear The Penguin Suit’

Billy Porter is looking back on creating one of the most historic fashion moments in history.

The actor reflected on his unforgettable Oscars 2019 look during an appearance on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Porter defied fashion norms by wearing a gown by designer Christian Siriano on the red carpet for the annual Academy Awards ceremony.

“It was the most original, outside the box thinking and yet it looked like it had always been there,” said Barrymore, praising Porter’s look.

“What’s interesting about that for me being in drama school with all my friends and stuff, we would like talk about it. ‘Oh I’m going to wear a gown to the Oscars.’ I don’t get why men only get to wear the penguin suit, blah, blah, blah,” said Porter.

“It’s rooted in this masculinity thing. Masculinity being the top of the food chain,” he continued. “As a man, as a black man particularly, if you can’t inhabit masculinity in the way society expects you to or requires you to, it’s a problem. I find there are many men on the red carpet who would play and have fun if it wasn’t for the masculinity gotcha, gotcha. So I plucked myself out of that game.”

Porter also performed a beautiful rendition of “Edelweiss” in the show’s new “Sing to a Flower” segment.

