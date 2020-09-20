Dwayne Johnson Rips Front Gate From Hinges After Power Outage, And Ryan Reynolds Has The Last Laugh

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just ripped his front gate off its hinges with his bare hands.

The actor, 48, shared the aftermath of a power outage in California, revealing he was forced to take matters into his own hands.

As he explained on Instagram, Johnson was trapped on his property while heading to work, so instead of waiting for maintenance to come to fix the fence and set him free, he just ripped it down himself.

“Not my finest hour,” The Rock admitted. “But I had to go to work.”

“We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open,” he explained. “I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t.”

Johnson later confessed he couldn’t wait the 45 minutes it would take for the technicians to get there: “I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day… so I did what I had to do.”

“I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself,” he added. “Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”

Johnson was heading to the “Red Notice” set with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The post was met with numerous comments from Johnson’s celeb followers, including Josh Brolin, Lindsay Vonn, Karen Gillan and Piers Morgan.

The funniest comment, however, came from Johnson’s “Red Notice” co-star, with Reynolds writing, “The gate opened the OTHER way.”