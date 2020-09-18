Kim Cattrall Talks Moving To Canada With Boyfriend Russell Thomas

“Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall is opening up on being in love in B.C.
The Canadian actress and her new boyfriend Russell Thomas decided to move in together in her hometown of Vancouver after Thomas relocated from England.
“From the beginning, [Russ] and I felt like we needed to get out of town, so we came up to my house in Canada,” said Cattrall in a new interview with People.
“I’m coming home again. The mountains, the orcas, when I was a teenager I didn’t appreciate it. But now, they’re bringing me back,” she continued.
The couple first met in 2016, when Thomas was working at the BBC.
“We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver,” Cattrall explained. “It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we’ve been together ever since!”
As Cattrall was born in Liverpool, the “Filthy Rich” star says that she feels a special connection to her British boyfriend.
“It’s just so easy,” she added. “I’m very comfortable around him. He’s a firecracker and he’s got a wicked sense of humour. And he’s easy on the eyes!”