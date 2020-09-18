Kim Cattrall Talks Moving To Canada With Boyfriend Russell Thomas

“Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall is opening up on being in love in B.C.

The Canadian actress and her new boyfriend Russell Thomas decided to move in together in her hometown of Vancouver after Thomas relocated from England.

"From the beginning, [Russ] and I felt like we needed to get out of town, so we came up to my house in Canada," said Cattrall in a new interview with People. "I'm coming home again. The mountains, the orcas, when I was a teenager I didn't appreciate it. But now, they're bringing me back," she continued.