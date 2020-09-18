Kerry Washington Says She’s Scared To ‘Scooter In Neighbourhoods’ With Her Kids

By Sarah Curran.

Kerry Washington is opening up about her “very real fear” of the cops being called on her and her family.

In a new episode of the “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast, the actress spoke candidly about her fears for her family and how her high-profile career doesn’t mean that they are immune to racism. 

“It’s crazy when somebody says like, ‘How dare you, Kerry Washington, have a voice. You’re a so-privileged Hollywood actor person,'” said the “American Son” star, who is a mom to son Caleb Kelechi, 4, and daughter Isabelle Amarachi, 6.

“No matter what I do, no matter how many Emmy nominations, I am still scared at times to scooter in neighbourhoods with my kids where I feel like somebody could call the cops,” she conceded.

“Because that cop may never have seen ‘Scandal'” added the actress. “I still have that very real fear.”

The full “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast with Kerry Washington airs Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 a.m. ET.

