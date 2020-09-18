Willie Nelson Recalls Being ‘Caught’ Cheating After Mistress Gave Birth To Their Baby

In a new joint memoir, Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band, which he co-wrote with his sister Bobbie Nelson, the country music legend got candid on fathering a child with another woman while he was married to his second wife.

Looking back on the moment when then-wife Shirley Collie learned about the baby, he wrote, “Shirley saw a bill from a Houston hospital. I tried to play it off as no big deal. I told her that I had to go to the hospital for something minor.”

Nelson continued, “Shirley wasn’t buying that for one simple reason: The bill said the charges were for the birth of a baby girl, Paula Carlene, born to a Mrs. Connie Nelson.”

“Shirley wanted to know who in the hell was Connie Nelson,” he went on, adding that he “couldn’t lie. Was caught flatfooted. Had to get the words out of my mouth. ‘Connie’s my girlfriend and Paula’s our daughter.’ “