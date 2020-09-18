Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defence of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed. Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg’s successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.

The condolences quickly started to pour in:

Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law. What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honor you by voting to protect all that you stood for. #rbg #heartbroken — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 19, 2020

Just heard the worst news… so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

“So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today but for tomorrow.” My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died. To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed. For her. For us. For generations to follow. pic.twitter.com/oHJOGSVZIy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together. pic.twitter.com/lh6bioRuED — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 19, 2020

So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

RIP justice Ginsberg

If you didn’t recognize the existential stakes of this election now – your listening to the music on deck of titanic

This is last straw –

Vote out gop — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 18, 2020

My heart is broken. RBG, we did not deserve you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020

A once in a generation mind and person. Thank you Justice Ginsburg for all you did for this country, we are in your debt.https://t.co/Ihc2qjgvjK — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) September 18, 2020

Everyone freak out tonight. Everyone get to work tomorrow. Okay? (fuck)#RBG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 18, 2020

Today couldn’t be sadder. A brilliant Jurist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone. We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

Grateful for all she did. And very very scared. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG. https://t.co/hmAw1Lvq9a — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 18, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is an immense loss. And the fate of the country should not rest on one woman’s shoulders however giant they were. I’m so sorry for her family and friends. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 18, 2020

The O.G of law and order. RIP RBG. pic.twitter.com/aBVukasxAQ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 18, 2020

What an actual legend. Thank you RBG for a life of fighting for what’s right against all odds and for her family for sharing her with us. We are better off for having had her and I fear her absence. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) September 18, 2020

No one fought harder. We must continue in her footsteps. She refused to rest up until the bitter end. Neither should we. RIP the great, great, GREAT RBG. https://t.co/yaHwB59xOq — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 18, 2020

If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 18, 2020

I'm crying. No one has done more for women, equality, or this country than Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rest in Power. https://t.co/pAvctisnH9 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress. She will be missed more than we can yet imagine. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 18, 2020

Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg – a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020