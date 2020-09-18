Cardi B Sizzles In New Video For ‘Me Gusta’ After Filing For Divorce From Offset

Cardi B looks hotter than ever in Anitta’s music video for her new track, “Me Gusta”.

The 27-year-old star donned a sexy showgirl outfit for the video, in which she raps lyrics in both English and Spanish.

The video release comes in the same week that Cardi filed to end her marriage.

ET can confirm that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, on Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia. A hearing has been set for Nov. 4.

ET has reached out to their reps for comment.

The divorce filing follows comments that Cardi made about how solid her relationship was with Offset. “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything,” the “WAP” rapper told Elle, alluding to her husband’s alleged infidelity. “But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”

She added, “There’s always rumours about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumours because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt.”

The former couple were married in September 2017, but kept it a secret until June 2018.

“Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married,” Cardi tweeted at the time. “We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said i do, with no dress no makeup and no ring!”

Their daughter, Kulture, was born a month later.