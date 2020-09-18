Tuxedo Hazmat Suits Will Be Used To Hand Out 2020 Emmys

The 2020 Emmys have already gone virtual, but the stars still need to accept their awards somehow.

Producers unveiled how the awards will be handed out on Friday by debuting a stylish hazmat suit to keep everything “safe and classy.”

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Will Return To His Studio In September Following Emmys Hosting Duties

The tuxedo hazmat suit was designed by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington, together with a hazmat manufacturer so they could “ensure the health and safety of all of our winners and the presenter by following all of the health and safety protocols — with a twist.”

ABC/Lindha Narvaez

The trophy presenters will wear the suits while visiting the homes of the winners during the live ceremony.

RELATED: Dan Levy Plans On Spending Emmys Night At Dad Eugene Levy’s House

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the evening which takes place on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.