John Leguizamo Explains Why He’s ‘Boycotting’ The 72nd Emmys

John Leguizamo has revealed the reason why he has decided to boycott this year’s Emmy Awards.

The “When They See Us” star will not be watching the show because of the lack of Latinx representation. There is only one Hispanic person nominated for an award during the 72nd Emmys.

“I’m boycotting,” he shared in an interview with Yahoo!. “If you don’t have Latin people, there’s no reason for me to see it. What’s the point?”

Leguizamo also expressed his disappointment with the Emmys for not recognizing more Hispanic and Latinx actors.

“It’s unbelievable that our stories aren’t being told and there’s one reason for that. Executives don’t see us, don’t get us [and] don’t care about us,” he continued.

Alexis Bledel is the lone Hispanic/Latinx nominee in this year’s awards. “The Handmaid’s Tale” star is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Leguizamo added, “We’re less than one percent of the stories being told by Hollywood streamers and networks, that’s cultural apartheid.”