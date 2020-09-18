Christina And Ant Anstead Separate After Nearly 2 Years of Marriage

The couple tied the knot at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018.

The “Christina on the Coast” star and the “Wheeler Dealers” host welcomed son Hudson London Anstead back in Sept. 2019.

“We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” wrote Christina in a statement issued on Instagram.

Christina shares two kids, Taylor and Brayden, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has two kids, Amelie and Archie, from a previous relationship.

Ant previously opened up to ET about how he and Christina are each other’s biggest fans.

“You’re only as successful as your weakest link, and the great thing about being married to Christina is that she’s in my industry so she totally gets it,” he gushed.

“The only thing I get from her is full 100 percent support. She supports everything I do, and I support everything she does and because of that we can both do so much more.”