James Caan Says ‘Elf 2’ Won’t Happen Because Will Ferrell & Jon Favreau ‘Didn’t Get Along’

One of the greatest Christmas movies to be made won’t be getting a sequel.

According to James Caan, the 2003 film “Elf” will be a stand-alone movie because Will Ferrell and director Jon Favreau “didn’t get along.”

While speaking with Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan’s Bull & Fox show, Caan said, ”We were gonna do it and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I finally got a franchise movie, I could make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do.’ And the director and Will didn’t get along very well.”

He added, “So, Will wanted to do it, he didn’t want the director, and he had it in his contract, it was one of those things.”

“Elf” also starred Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Daniel Tay, Bob Newhart and Ed Asner.

