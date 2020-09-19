Twitter Reacts To Trump Learning Of Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s Death While Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ Plays

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s passing at age 87 apparently caught President Donald Trump by surprise.

At the end of a rally in Minnesota on Friday, Trump was asked for comment on her death.

“Just died? Wow, I didn’t know that. You’re telling me that for the first time,” said Trump, continuing, “She led an amazing life. What else can you say. She was an amazing woman,” the Republican president told reporters after learning of Ginsburg’s death after a campaign rally in Minnesota. “I’m sad to hear that.”

What many people noticed most about the clip of Trump’s reaction wasn’t what he said but the song that was blaring in the background: Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”.

Twitter users reacted to the clip, with some calling Trump’s words “fake” and “staged,” questioning his claim that he was only then learning of Ginsberg’s death. Meanwhile, others expressed their varying opinions of Sir Elton’s 1971 hit playing in the background.

Stars We’ve Lost In 2020
