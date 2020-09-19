Twitter Reacts To Trump Learning Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death While Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ Plays

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing at age 87 apparently caught President Donald Trump by surprise.

At the end of a rally in Minnesota on Friday, Trump was asked for comment on her death.

“Just died? Wow, I didn’t know that. You’re telling me that for the first time,” said Trump, continuing, “She led an amazing life. What else can you say. She was an amazing woman,” the president told reporters. “I’m sad to hear that.”

Surreal moment as President Trump learns of Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s passing while Tiny Dancer plays in the background. Feels like a scene out of a twisted version of Almost Famous. pic.twitter.com/iUQRosPXIQ — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) September 19, 2020

What many people noticed most about the clip of Trump’s reaction wasn’t what he said but the song that was blaring in the background: Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”.

Twitter users reacted to the clip, with some calling Trump’s words “fake” and “staged,” questioning his claim that he was only then learning of Ginsburg’s death. Meanwhile, others expressed their varying opinions of Sir Elton’s 1971 hit playing in the background.

"Tiny Dancer" clip is staged… perfect camera angle, perfect song, perfect optics… The giveaway is his expression on the initial "what?" and his verbalizing of "this is the first time I'm hearing this." Obvious lie if you're looking. His supporters aren't, however. — Algorythmic (@AlgorythmicT) September 19, 2020

This is a facade. I'm not buying it. More gaslighting. First, where the hell did the "Tiny Dancer" music come from? And the sudden choreographed and scripted appearance of concern? (Sorry but Trump is a terrible actor.) Poor Elton John must be violently puking right now… https://t.co/iXxh2JbAov — Larry Waldbillig (@LarryWaldbillig) September 19, 2020

Wow, that song came on at pivotal moment in this…coincidence?! — :TRUMP is my OPPA: (@J_plus_FRIENDS) September 19, 2020

The timing of “Tiny Dancer” playing in the background, from the rally, is priceless! — Jaded (@Jaded_42) September 19, 2020

one of the most surreal videos i have ever seen. like watching a recording of a strange dream you had. trump sounds actually kind of sad that ginsberg died and says she was “amazing”? and then tiny dancer is playing in the background. my god https://t.co/lLdhShqVCE — nicholas greyson ward (@ngward94) September 19, 2020

I now believe that there are no coincidences happening where Criminal Trump is concerned. His feigned response, with Elton's "Tiny Dancer" blasting in the background, was prepared and staged. He was fully anticipating Justice Ginsberg's passing. — Catherine Foley (@MoiQueenie) September 19, 2020