Selena Gomez Writes To Mark Zuckerberg About Concerns Over Facebook Spreading ‘Hate, Misinformation, Racism & Bigotry’

Selena Gomez reached out to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg to share her concerns over how the social media platform is being weaponized.

On Friday, she shared the message — which she had originally sent privately — on her Instagram Stories.

“Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry,” Selena wrote in the message. “I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS.”

She added, “Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it.”

Gomez also pointed out that time is running out, given that the U.S. presidential election is less than two months away.

“We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting,” she continued. “There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”

Gomez joins numerous celebrities who temporarily froze their Facebook and Instagram accounts over the same issues that Gomez raised, including Kim Karsashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Sacha Baron Cohen and Naomi Campbell protesting with the hashtag #StopHateForProfit.

Last month, Canadian-born rock icon Neil Young went even further, reportedly spending $20,000 to remove Facebook and Goggle logins from his Archives website.

“Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users,” he wrote in his announcement. “Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we cannot condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election.”

He added: “The money we are spending to get out of this mess is designed to make it as easy as possible for our valued Facebook users to log in simply and securely to NYA without the social media platform involved in any way,” he added. “It is in keeping with what we have been maintaining re: the irresponsible social media platform for the past two years.”