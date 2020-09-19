Cardi B Has ‘Shed Not One Tear’ Over Filing For Divorce From Offset

Cardi B has no regrets over her decision to seek a divorce from Migos rapper Offset, her husband of three years and father of the couple’s 2-year-old son.

On Friday, Cardi took to Instagram Live to let fans know that, despite what they may be thinking, she’s been doing just fine.

“I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it,” Cardi said (via People). “I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear.”

Unlike the couple’s previous splits, she revealed, this time around she “wasn’t crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s**t that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating. I’m seeing people [saying] ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole… complete lie.”

Telling her followers to stop spreading rumours, she revealed the real reason behind the breakup.

“I just got tired of f***ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said. “When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”

She also denied that the motivation for her divorce filing was “for clout.”

“I don’t do stunts. I don’t need stunts and I don’t need any stunts that comes to family to sell anything. I don’t understand why people want [the] reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad,” she said.

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f**king grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man. You just get tired of the arguments and the buildup. You get tired sometimes. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes you just want to leave. What is so bad about that?” she continued

“I want to say thank you to everybody they’ve been showing me love,” Cardi added. “I’m great. I’m okay. I’m not down. I’m not devastated. I’m not hurt.”