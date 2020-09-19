LeBron James Weighs In On Lori Loughlin Being Allowed To Choose Her Prison: ‘Don’t Make No Damn Sense To Me’

On Sept. 9, a judge approved Lori Loughlin’s request to serve her two-month prison sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California.

The medium-security facility has 300 inmates, and reportedly offers such activities yoga, origami, and ukulele lessons.

L.A. Lakers star LeBron James took to Instagram to comment on the racial disparities within the American justice system, in which a wealthy white TV star is allowed to choose her place of incarceration — a privilege that would not be extended to a poor Black person.

“I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Don’t make no damn sense to me,” James wrote in an Instagram post.

“We just want the same treatment if committed of [the] same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to [sic] much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL! 🙏🏾 ✊🏾 👑 .”

Last month, a judge accepted plea deals from Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, pleading guilty to paying a bribe of a half-million dollars to secure their daughters spots at UCLA.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, while Giannulli was sentenced to serve five months.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli said in a statement. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

Loughlin has ben ordered to report for her sentencing by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.