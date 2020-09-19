Jessica Alba Nearly Steps On A Rattlesnake: ‘Oooh S**t!’

Jessica Alba had a close call with a deadly reptile.

On Friday, the “L.A.’s Finest” star shared a brief video on Instagram, admiring a statue in a park while wearing a face mask.

When an male voice is heard off-camera suggesting she take off her mask and pose for a photo with the statue, Alba steps forward and then instantly recoils.

RELATED: Jessica Alba Talks Breaking Down In Tears After Finding Out Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Had Grown Taller Than Her

“Oooh s**t!” she screams, jumping back from a large snake writhing on the ground just a few feet away.

“Holy s**t,” the man agrees. “There’s a rattlesnake right there!”

A female voice chimes in “Oh crap, it’s a rattlesnake, get the hell out of there.”

In her post, Alba also shared a closeup photo of the snake.

Jessica Alba/Instagram

“When u unknowingly walk over a 5ft 🐍 rattle☠️🙀🤯…. 🛑adult language,” she joked in the caption.