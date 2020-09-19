Felicity Jones, Who Portrayed Ruth Bader Ginsburg In Biopic, Pays Tribute To Late Supreme Court Justice

Iconic Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away Friday at age 87, and the actress who portrayed her on film is paying tribute.

Felicity Jones starred as Ginsburg in the 2018 biopic “On the Basis of Sex”, following her journey as one of the few female law students at Columbia University and the landmark cases she argued as a crusading young lawyer.

RELATED: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

A rep for Jones provided statement to ET.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice — a responsibility she did not wear lightly,” says Jones in her statement. “She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

Back in 2018, Jones spoke with Vanity Fair about her admiration for the woman she was portraying.

“I really admire in Ruth the carefulness with which she has gone through her life and career,” Jones said of Ginsburg. “She’s taken her time, and that really gave me a lot of confidence. That it’s okay to think like that, and to be judicious.”