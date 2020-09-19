Paris Hilton Shares Video Of Reunion With Former Frenemy Kim Kardashian

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian were staples on the Los Angeles nightclub scene in their younger days, regularly photographed by paparazzi as they chased fame.

Now that they’ve found it, the longtime pals — who overcame a bit of a rift in their friendship — recently reunited, with Hilton sharing video of the pair posing for selfies.

“Cuties,” said Kardashian, admiring herself and Hilton on the screen of her phone.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Details Past Abusive Relationships, Says Kim Kardashian Inspired Her To Freeze Her Eggs

“We’re the opposite twins,” she added, with Hilton quipping, “I know, I love it.”

“We’re just hanging out, just a fun day, me and Paris,” Kardashian says in a second clip.

“If you haven’t seen her documentary on YouTube, you should check it out,” she said, adding, “That’s it.

“That’s it,” echoed Hilton.

Hilton gushed about Kardashian in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK. “She’s sweet and kind and brilliant. I’m so proud of her and impressed with her becoming a lawyer; it’s incredible that she’s using her voice and her platform to help others,” she said.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She Owes Her Success To Reality TV Trailblazer Paris Hilton: ‘She Literally Gave Me A Career’

“We have conversations about it. She traveled the world with me and we have so many amazing memories,” Hilton continued. “What she’s said is, ‘I really appreciate everything I’ve learned from you,’ and we just always talk [about] how proud of each other we are because we’ve known each other since we were little girls.”