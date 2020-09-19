Drake Marks His Sanctuary Basketball League Championship With Elaborate Celebration

Drake’s true love might just be basketball.

It came as no surprise that when the rapper was building his Toronto mansion, he included a full-size OVO basketball court. That court hosted the Sanctuary Basketball League championship recently.

Drake also started the league.

He spared no expense when it came to the rec. league including champagne, championship shirts and hats and confetti falling from the ceiling as Queen’s “We Are The Champions” played.

After winning the finals, Drake posted photos and videos on social media showing off the celebration.

While most people loved the idea of having your own championship, “Everyday Struggle” co-host Wanyo called out Drake for winning.

“Of course he won the championship in his gym lol,” Wayno commented.

Drake clapped back, “U love to chat about next man ur a nerd.” To which Wayno responded, “I’m the nerd? nah Gz you just bothered by anything, imagine being bothered after winning a championship.”