Jessica Alba & Jimmy Fallon Battle It Out In TikTok Challenge

Jessica Alba has become a master of TikTok as she often partners with her eldest child, Honor.

While on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, Fallon brought back his “Watch it Once” where he and Alba battled it out.

RELATED: Jessica Alba Nearly Steps On A Rattlesnake: ‘Oooh S**t!’

It was likely the last time Fallon will be able to play the game with the app being removed as of Sunday due to the ban in the United States

The “Sin City” actress also told Fallon what she did over the summer.

“I thought that somewhere in my soul I would find myself in nature,” said Alba of her family RV trip. “Nope, not that one.”

RELATED: Jessica Alba Talks Breaking Down In Tears After Finding Out Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Had Grown Taller Than Her

She then recalled how all her children get motion sickness and were throwing up the entire way.

Alba, alongside Gabrielle Union, can currently be seen in “L.A.’s Finest”.