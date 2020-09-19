MTV Reviving ’16 And Pregnant’

Back in 2009, MTV introduced its groundbreaking reality show “16 and Pregnant”, with expectant teen parents and their families opening their lives to viewers while undergoing an experience that changed their young lives forever.

The show went on to spawn several iterations of the hit spinoff “Teen Mom” before its cancellation in 2014.

Now, more than a decade after its debut, MTV is preparing to revive the show to focus on a new generation of pregnant teens.

The upcoming six-episode “16 and Pregnant’ revival, set to premiere next month, will “follow the unexpected pregnancy journey from multiple perspectives, not just from the young mother,” notes an MTV press release. “Intimate video confessionals from members of each family will allow the series to more substantively explore the lives of those impacted by the experience, with honesty and empathy.”

“More than a decade after ’16 and Pregnant’ played a significant role in bringing the teen pregnancy rate down to record lows, we are sharing the stories of a new generation of young parents and underscoring the impact of an unplanned pregnancy on families — beyond the moms and dads-to-be — by showing authentic and intimate moments with siblings and grandparents-to-be addressing the life change,” said Nina L. Diaz, president and chief creative content officer of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.

The new “16 and Pregnant” revival launches on Tuesday, Oct. 6.