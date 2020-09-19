Jessica Mulroney Calls Meghan Markle ‘Family’ In Since-Deleted Post

Jessica Mulroney has spoken out about her friendship with Meghan Markle, again.

Mulroney was trying to set the record straight on where her friendship stood with the Duchess of Sussex after reports suggested the two had a falling out due to Mulroney’s past comments.

The former “I Do, Redo” host was called out by writer and influencer Sasha Exeter for “textbook white privilege” after Mulroney took offence to Exeter’s post saying that people with large followings should speak out against racism.

As Markle has openly expressed dealing with racism in the past, many assumed that the incident would affect her relationship with Mulroney.

On Friday, Mulroney addressed this in a since-deleted Instagram story.

“I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday,” she said. “Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

Mulroney also recently deleted a photo she put up on Instagram of her son serving as a page boy at Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding. “I see this and pure joy,” she captioned the shot.